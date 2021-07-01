Dakota Johnson and Cosmo Jarvis kiss in the new Netflix movie

These are the first images of both actors together in “Persuasion”, the next period film that Netflix will produce after the success of Bridgerton.

We already saw some images of Dakota johnson impersonating Anne Elliot, the protagonist of the Jane Austen novel that Netflix produces for the platform.

With her hair collected and simple dresses in shades of blue and brown, the Fifty Shades of Gray actress shows a facet that we previously did not know.

Now, romance has come to our doorstep. Along with Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis will bring Captain Frederick Wentworth to life.

In these first images, in addition to seeing them together, the kiss that surely more than one fan of the work has expected is revealed.

On the filming set in Bath, cameras captured one of the exciting encounters the couple will share on film.

Under the direction of Carrie Cracknell, they assure that the adaptation of Jane Austen’s work will not have any resemblance to Bridgerton, the period series that was all the rage on the platform during 2020.

In the new adaptation to be made by the streaming platform of “Persuasion”, Johnson will give life to its protagonist who represents the problems in which the women of the 1800s were immersed.

In this story, the character of Dakota finds herself in the dilemma of marriage by mandate and marriage by love, a fairly recurring theme in the works of the British writer.

Adaptations of Jane Austen’s works have aroused great controversy over the years. Although today more than ever, the stories based on that time find a loyal audience among the audience of the platforms.

