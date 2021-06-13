Dakota Fanning experiences summer with a safari print

Dakota Fanning has a couple of projects on her doorstep, but while they are taking shape she takes advantage to relax in West Hollywood.

The most recent role in which we have seen Dakota Fanning’s talent was in the television series “The Alienist,” whose second season premiered in July 2020.

After several studios postponed their projects, there is still no clear date to know if they will resume the story; however, Dakota already has other plans in mind.

As she strolls quietly in West Hollywood with a cool drink that helps her cool off in the sun, Dakota prepares the details for her characters in two series to fit perfectly.

On the one hand, she is waiting for the public to see her soon as Susan Elizabeth Ford in the series “The First Lady”, which is already in the post-production stage.

The same goes for the “Ripley” series about a con artist who has been on the run for decades. In this title she will play the role of Marge Sherwood.

However, it can also be seen in the movie “The Nightingale” which is expected in theaters in 2022 and is based on the book by Kristin Hannah, whose. As if that were not enough, she was also announced as part of the staff of “The bell jar”, an adaptation of the novel by Sylvia Plath.

Seeing her in such a cool look of white hip capris, matching top, bronze sandals and a zebra print summer blazer, it is inevitable to feel the same summer vibes as she rests before she returns to the sets for a long time.