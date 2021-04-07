Dakar champion Kevin Benavides leaves Honda and goes to the ‘enemy’, KTM

04/07/2021 at 2:07 PM CEST

The Austrian brand KTM has announced this Tuesday the signing of the current Dakar Rally champion, Argentine Kevin Benavides, with which he seeks to regain the hegemony that he maintained for almost two decades in the rally and that he lost at the hands of Honda in the last two years, with Ricky brabec (2020) and Benavides (2021).After five seasons with the brand of the ‘golden wing’, the Salta rider goes to the ‘enemy’ and reinforces KTM, which for 18 years commanded the Dakar motorcycle category.

“It is exciting to join the KTM team, it is a great, great opportunity for me. This change is an important chapter in my racing career, I have always been a fan of KTM bikes, Red Bull and how the team is organized. I think it is the best choice to be able to aspire to win more Dakar and the world championship, “says the Argentine, who from now on will work under the orders of Jordi Viladoms and that will debut with his new team in the first round of the World Cross Country, in Kazakhstan next June.

“I’ve always liked challenges, so I’m looking forward to getting to know the team and the bike and to demand more of myself. The plan now is to go to Dubai and spend time on the bike and with the team. The goal for this year is to adapt as soon as possible to be comfortable soon and concentrate on driving to try another victory in the Dakar “, says Benavides, whose brother, Luciano, competes in KMT’s subsidiary structure, Husqvarna.