Dakar becomes fia world championship

Following a vote by its members, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) announced that has given rally discipline cross-country the world championship category, becoming the seventh in the organization along with the FIA ​​Formula One World Championship, FIA World Rally Championship, FIA World Endurance Championship, FIA World Rallycross Championship, FIA Formula E World Championship and FIA Karting World Championship.

As the central point of this new championship that will start in 2022, the Dakar Rally will be the first of five rounds planned for its first year; the remainder will be announced later. During the first five years of this new championship, the Amaury Sport Organization (ASO) will be the official promoter.

Jean Todt, FIA President, said he is “delighted with the outcome of long and fruitful discussions with A.SO. who becomes a promoter of the FIA ​​World Championship for cross-country rally, with a calendar that includes the famous Dakar ”.

To ensure consistency between the different rounds that will make up this championship, the FIA ​​and the ASO are developing a regulation that also promotes new and experimental technologies that are in line with its objectives of supporting climate change and sustainable practices.

That this discipline receives the category of world championship means that the teams and drivers who participate in the Dakar they will also be able to do so in the other rounds of the calendar, and drivers, co-drivers and manufacturers will receive FIA ​​World Championship titles.