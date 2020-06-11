It will be held from January 3 to 15 in Saudi Arabia

The organization promises a “more exciting and safer” edition

The organization of the Dakar has presented its 2021 edition today. The rally will be held from 3 to 15 January in Saudi Arabia and David Castera, the director of the event, promises a new, more exciting and safer race.

The Dakar director has announced a new edition of the world’s toughest rally for 2021. The test will be repeated in Saudi Arabia, the country where it was held this year, and will be held between January 3 and 15. There will be 12 stages, with departure and arrival in Jeddah and rest day on January 9.

“I hope you are doing well in these difficult times. We have had to adapt, we have worked with video calls, but the tour is ready and we will be ready for the next month of January,” said Castera during the presentation of the Dakar 2021.

Castera assures that the route will be novel, so that a new part of Saudi Arabia is discovered, and promises that they will not use “not a kilometer” of the route last year. In summary, they assure that they have prepared a route “more technical, slow and varied, with fast and slow parts”.

As a novelty, participants of all categories will receive the roadbook just before the start of each stage. In addition, work has also been done on safety, with the introduction of the airbag vest for all motorcycle riders, and on the issue of cost savings, with restrictions for motorcycle riders as a limit on rear tire sets. that they can use or in the time that they can work on their motorcycles, with the aim of reducing spending and forcing them to take better care of their equipment.

Castera also confirms the creation of the new Dakar Classic category, which will allow participants to race with vehicles prior to the year 2000 and relive the passion for the event with great historical jewels.

See the presentation of the Dakar 2021 here again:

