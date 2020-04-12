During quarantine, Dak Prescott, los quarterback Cowboys, has been characterized by ignoring the measures established by the US government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

First, he was seen training with Dez Bryant and a group of players a few days ago, but today, the bomb in Dallas it exploded with a revelation from TMZ.

The newspaper announced on its social networks that the pin organized a party “for a friend” last Friday.

According to the publication, about 30 people attended, including his teammate, the runner. Ezekiel Elliott.

Several photographs were published and, thanks to them, it was reported that the guests sat “side by side”, in case that was an argument that the Prescott wanted to use to justify their meeting.

.