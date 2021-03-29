Daisy Ridley wants to be part of the MCU and talks about the rumors of her as Spider-Woman – Tomatazos

In recent months Marvel Studios has begun to expand the MCU significantly with its already well-known characters telling their own stories in serial format, such as WandaVision – 95% or Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, in addition to the upcoming arrival of new characters like Kamala Khan to her solo series Ms. Marvel to later join the cast of Captain Marvel 2. Another of the characters that has not stopped talking is Spider-Woman.

Although nothing is yet known about the progress of the project, it has been confirmed that the film about Jessica Drew will be directed by actress Olivia Wilde, and for months they have begun to propose the possible faces that would be ideal to play the heroine. A couple of weeks ago Daisy Ridley, star of Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%, was nominated as one of the favorites to take the role after a journalist revealed in networks that the actress was interested.

Since then, no official statements by the actress had been shown, until now that she is in full promotion of Chaos: The Beginning – 20%, a film in which she stars alongside Tom Holland, the current Spider-Man shared by Marvel and Sony. During an interview for Comic Book, Ridley took up the rumor about whether she would play the arachnid heroine to clarify it, it was there that she assured that it was a misunderstanding because she never said she would, although she would like to.

Well, it’s funny because someone suddenly asked me about the Spider-Woman rumors recently, and I was like, ‘Oh, that sounds great. Apparently now [resulta que] I have declared myself the favorite to be Spider-Woman, which is not true! It’s funny because I don’t really choose things … [no] I set out to make another ‘great movie’. I just read the script, I loved it and I loved the idea.

Daisy said that she would like to be part of the MCU if it were proposed to her at some point and she would be open to any proposal that the studio makes. In his words, he found it great what the franchise has achieved now that they have also started making television series.

I just finished WandaVision. What they did with [la serie] it is so amazing, different and interesting. Being particularly in that world, which is always changing and reinventing itself would be very exciting.

Chaos: The Beginning It will soon be available on some digital platforms, meanwhile, certain cinemas are already showing it. The futuristic film features Todd Hewitt, played by Holland, who discovers a mysterious girl (Ridley) after all women on his planet disappeared due to strange circumstances, so the young man tries to protect the newcomer while looking for answers about what what’s going on around you.

The film directed by Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow – 91%) based on a homonymous literary saga written by Patrick Ness, has not had the best response to criticism, as some experts say that it is not entirely faithful to the books and that the lack of chemistry between the protagonists is not much help.

