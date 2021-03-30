Daisy Ridley talks about the rumors that place her as Spider-Woman

Daisy Ridley has spoken out about rumors pointing to the actress as Sony’s Spider-Woman

Daisy Ridley is promoting her next film, Chaos Walking, by Doug Liman, and during an interview she spoke of the rumors that place her as the big favorite to play Spider-woman.

Chaos Walking is a story that begins with Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) when he discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a Putting force exposes all your thoughts. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened, and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and uncover the planet’s dark secrets.

Ahead of the film’s UK release (it will be available for premium rental at home on all digital platforms starting April 2), comicbookmovie interviewed the film’s star to discuss the project. But first they addressed the rumors that place the actress as Sony’s first choice to play Jessica Drew in Spider-Woman.

Daisy spoke about this question and the possibility of one day joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Well, it’s funny because someone suddenly asked me about the Spider-woman rumors recently, and I was like, ‘Oh, that sounds great.’ Apparently I have now been declared a favorite to be Spider-Woman, which is not true! She confirmed. “It’s funny because I don’t really choose things … [no] I set out to make another ‘great movie’. I just read the script, I loved it and I loved the idea. “

“Basically, if something came along and it was great, of course I’d be open to anything. I just finished watching WandaVision. What they did with her is so amazing, different and interesting. To be particularly in that world, which is always changing and to re-imagine yourself would be very exciting. “

There are a lot of characters that Ridley could play in the MCU and we know that Kevin Feige is a huge Star Wars fan so he has to be someone who is on his radar for a prominent role in that world.

You can see the actress’s comments below

What do you think of the idea? Would you like to see Daisy Ridley as Spider-Woman?