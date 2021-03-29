Daisy Ridley denies rumors that she is a candidate for Spider-Woman

One of the many projects that Sony Pictures has underway to extend its Marvel movie universe is the film dedicated to Spider-woman, which has the actress Olivia Wilde as responsible as writer and director. We have not had great news about this project for a long time, but one of the things that have sounded, more from the fans than anything else, is that the actress Daisy ridley, from the new Star Wars trilogy, would be the main candidate for the title role.

Taking advantage of the fact that he is promoting “Chaos Walking”, they have asked Ridley for this information, and the actress has been completely unaware of this information, denying it directly.

Ridley recognizes that she would obviously be open to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe if the project they offer her is interesting, but assures that so far, she has not received any offer in that regard. Of course, he is aware of the Marvel universe because he recognizes that he has recently finished watching “WandaVision”, the latest series from Marvel Studios on Disney +.

It’s funny, because recently someone asked me about the Spider-Woman rumors and I said, ‘Oh, that sounds great.’ Apparently, I have declared myself a favorite to be Spider-Woman, which is not true! It’s funny because I don’t choose things… I didn’t set out to make another ‘great movie’. I just read the script [de ‘Chaos Walking’], and I loved the idea. Basically if something comes up and it’s great, of course I’d be open to everything. I just finished ‘WandaVision’. What they did with her is amazing and different and interesting. To be particularly in that world, which is always changing and reimagining, would be very exciting.

The Spider-Woman movie is at the moment a “great unknown”, because it has even been dropped that it would be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even if it is a Sony film. It should be remembered that the rights of the character are “divided” between Marvel and Sony.

