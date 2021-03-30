Daisy Ridley closer to playing a Marvel character

SONY is planning a lot of Marvel character movies and wants to sign big stars like Daisy Ridley (Rey in Star Wars).

The director Olivia wilde will take care of the movie Spider-woman for SONY and how the film studio bets on great interpreters for its Marvel character stories, such as Tom hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom and Jared Leto like Morbius, now they want me to Daisy ridley be Jessica Drew.

The actress Daisy ridley who achieved world fame for playing King in the new trilogy of Star wars commented in a recent interview that she would be delighted to join another great film franchise.

“Well, it’s funny because someone suddenly asked me about the Spider-Woman rumors recently, and I was like, ‘Oh, that sounds great.’ Apparently, I have now declared myself the favorite to be Spider-Woman, which is not true! ” Said actress Daisy Ridley. “It’s funny because I don’t really choose things … I didn’t set out to make another ‘great movie.’ I just read the script for Chaos Walking, I loved it and I loved the idea. “

Daisy Ridley added: “Basically, if something comes along and it’s great, of course I’d be open to anything. I just finished watching WandaVision. What they did with that series is so amazing, different and interesting. To be particularly in that world, which is always changing and reinventing oneself would be very exciting ”.

Olivia Wilde gave some details about the Spider-Woman movie that she will make for SONY.

“All I can say is that this is by far the most exciting thing that has happened to me because not only can I tell a story that… listen to me, trying to avoid Kevin Feige’s pellet gun.” Olivia Wilde said in an interview. “We’re seeing this incredible influx of female directors and storytellers managing to take over this genre, this superhero space, and infuse it with their own perspective.”

She added, “Not only can I tell the story as a director, but I can develop the story and that’s what made it so amazing to me. I can do it with the aforementioned Katie Silverman, who she and I love to do all kinds of things together, but our love started with Booksmart. Knowing that we went from telling a story about female friendship in high school to this other stratosphere now is super exciting. “

Would you like Daisy Ridley to play Spider-Woman? Leave us your comments below.

All movies of Marvel studios can be seen currently in Disney + by following this link.