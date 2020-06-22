After spending years working for Pixar where he earned an Oscar nomination for his screenplay in ‘Ratatouille,’ Jim Capobianco made the leap to directing with an animated film about Leonardo da Vinci titled‘The Inventor’. As Deadline reports, the film, which will use the stop motion animation technique, will feature the lead voices of Daisy Ridley and Stephen Fry.

The story follows the life of the insatiably curious and stubborn inventor Leonardo da Vinci (Fry) once he leaves Italy to join the French court, where he can experiment freely, inventing flying gadgets, incredible machines, and studying the human body. There, along with Princess Marguerite (Ridley), she seeks to answer one last question: What is the meaning of all this?

« We are making this movie for children and for that child that resides in many adults. It has action, adventure, beauty and humor, » Capobianco and producer Robert Rippberger said in a statement. « We hope that it will spark curiosity in the young public to inspire girls and boys to become the Leonardo of the 21st century. »

Capobianco’s intention is to start the destop-motion process in August of the next year 2021, with a view to a premiere that would arrive in 2023.