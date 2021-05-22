Daisy Head joins and located in Forgotten Realms

The news keep coming for the dungeons and dragons movie, scheduled to hit theaters on March 3, 2023. This time we go with a news double, on one side a casting incorporation and on the other a news about the setting that the film will have.

The new name that joins the cast of the film is not particularly well known. Is about Daisy head, which can currently be seen in the new Netflix series “Shadow and Bone”, and also participated in “Underworld: Blood Wars” or “Fallen.” Head joins the cast that includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are co-writing and co-directing the film, and Goldstein recently tweeted that production was officially underway in Northern Ireland.

For the moment, there is no official title for this Paramount and eOne film based on the world of Dungeons & Dragons, Hasbro’s popular game franchise from Wizards of the Coast. What does come along with this is that the film will be set in the history of the Forgotten Realms.

The news is part of a larger announcement that discussed upcoming plans to celebrate Drizzt Do’Urden, the iconic ranger drow and star of a long series of novels written by RA Salvatore, in the summer. The press release mentions that, in addition to a television program, “a movie set in the Forgotten Realms is in production starring Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Rege-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis and Justice Smith. “

The news comes after a viral tweet that pointed to a synopsis of the Dungeons and Dragons movie, which mentions several fragments of the lore of Faerun and that was published on the website of the US Copyright Office. Although the synopsis appears on the website of the US Copyright Office, various media such as ComicBook or ScreenRant have confirmed with the company that the synopsis is not official.

The Forgotten Realms is considered the best known of all the Dungeons & Dragons campaign settings, in which various D&D adventures take place. Originally created by Ed Greenwood, the Forgotten Realms has a rich history spanning thousands of years and boasts a deep well of history filled with epic events. Dungeons & Dragons regularly places its official campaign adventures in the Forgotten Realms and has published dozens of novels set in that world. Additionally, many popular video games have also been set in the Forgotten Realms, such as Baldur’s Gate, Neverwinter, and the upcoming Dark Alliance video game.

Via information | Deadline | Comic book