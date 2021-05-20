Dairy Queen will give cards with $ 5,000 to exchange for ice cream



There is no need for you to make any purchases in order to win the card.

Photo: news.dairyqueen.com / Courtesy

If you are one of those people who are fascinated by ice cream, then you may be interested in the promotion that Dairy Queen has just launched. And it is that the famous ice cream chain will give several generous gifts that will allow the happy recipients to enjoy a good endowment of its most famous products throughout the summer.

The prize consists of a card called the Sweetest Season Pass, which would be translated as ‘the sweetest season pass’. This card will have a $ 5,000 gift, which can only be exchanged for Dairy Queen products, as reported by the company in a statement.

For a chance to win the coveted pass, you must visit the Dairy Queen Twitter and Facebook pages.

On Twitter you have to retweet the publication of the contest mentioning your favorite flavor of the Dairy Queen summer menu, which they call Summer Blizzard Treat Menu and that you can see on the official site of the company. Your post must be accompanied by the hashtags #DQSweetestSeasonPass and #DQSweepstakes.

On the other hand, on Facebook you should look for the publication of this contest and comment there what is your favorite flavor of the Summer Blizzard Treat Menu. You should also add the hashtags #DQSweetestSeasonPass and #DQSweepstakes in your comment.

And that’s all you have to do to have a chance of winning. You can only participate once a day until May 18. From the entrants who enter each day, 20 winners will be chosen and randomly selected after the contest period ends.

The Summer Blizzard Treat Menu consists of a series of Dairy Queen products that are ideal to try during the summer time. Some of the products that you can find in this menu are:

–Girl Scout Thin Mints: which has cookie chunks and fresh mint mixed with the Dairy Queen ice cream.

–Brownie Batter: has a brownie batter and chewy brownie batter chunks mixed with ice cream.

–Raspberry Fudge Bliss: This dessert has real raspberries, soft fudge chunks, and chocolate chunks mixed with ice cream.

–DRUMSTICK with Peanuts: has chocolate covered waffle cone pieces and ground peanuts mixed with ice cream.

–Frosted Animal Cookie: has chunks of frozen animal cookie and pink frosting mixed with the Dairy Queen ice cream.

