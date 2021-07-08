Daimler trucks 2021: a year to celebrate

1896 – The first Truck

Gottlieb Daimler introduced his first truck in 1896, with iron-clad wooden wheels. In Germany it found no buyer, and in England, where the vehicle was eventually sold, a crew member had to walk in front of the vehicle, waving a red flag to warn other drivers present on the road. At the time, the model offered four horsepower from a 1.06-liter two-cylinder rear engine known as the Phoenix.

The Phoenix looked like anything but a truck: It was a wagon, like those that were pulled by horses, with certain adaptations. Its chassis carried crossbows mounted transversely in the front and coil springs in the rear. Suspension was necessary not only because of the poor condition of the roads, but also because the engine was very susceptible to vibrations.

A belt transferred the engine’s power to an axle that was mounted transversely to the longitudinal axis of the vehicle. Each end of the axle was fitted with a pinion and each tooth on the pinion mated with the internal teeth of a ring gear that was firmly connected to the wheel to be driven. Later, that construction would become a brand of own design of trucks Mercedes Benz.

1946 – The first prototype of the Unimog

In 1946, the No. 1 Unimog prototype completed its first test drive. Heinrich Rößler, its designer, was behind the wheel testing the prototype, which had no cabin and was fully loaded with wood, on roads near Schwäbisch-Gmünd. The creation of the Unimog is linked to the difficult post-war situation between 1945 and 1946 when Germany suffered from a food supply shortage. This situation gave Albert Friedrich, head of aircraft engine development at Daimler-Benz AG, the idea for a motorized vehicle that could help increase agricultural productivity.

After the war, Friedrich contacted Erhard & Söhne, a metal construction company and supplier to Daimler-Benz in Schwäbisch-Gmünd, and in December 1945 he began working in the department responsible for the agricultural market. Then, in January 1946, Friedrich handed over the project management to his former subordinate, the designer Heinrich Rößler. Within a few weeks a new overall design was developed, with the engine and gearbox positioned directly to the right of the center of the vehicle. This meant that the torsion tubes, which protect the driveshafts, could be at right angles to the shafts. As a result, only four drive joints were needed for the chassis. This brilliant design, even 75 years later, is still used for the Unimog of the U 4023 / U 5023 series.

In March 1946, Hans Zabel de Gaggenau coined the term Unimog (Universal-Motor-Gerät: universally applicable motorized machine) and in October 1946 the vehicle was brought to its first test drive.

1996 – Mercedes-Benz Actros

At the end of September 1996, Mercedes-Benz presented a new heavy truck at the IAA Commercial Vehicles that would revolutionize the industry: the Actros It was the first truck to be equipped with disc brakes and the Electronic Brake System (EBS). In addition, the innovative technology of the Telligent systems significantly improved their efficiency. Maintenance intervals were extended, fuel consumption was reduced by three to seven percent depending on the type of operation, and payload was increased by up to 400 kg.

Safety and comfort also improved thanks to the braking system Telligent with disc brakes. Design engineers also paid great attention to detail: a new type of wing skin reliably reduced spray when driving in the rain.

Environmental compatibility was improved with newly developed more efficient engines and through vehicle mounting improvements. The new cabs provided their occupants with up to 47% more space inside and were designed to meet the specific needs of the driver. The cabs were also safer, passing a variety of crash tests in both simulation and real-world driving conditions.. Airbags and seats with integrated seatbelt tensioner were also a novelty.