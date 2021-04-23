Daimler earns 4,290 million euros until March, 45 times more

Frankfurt (Germany) Apr 23 (EFE) .- The German automotive group Daimler has obtained in the first quarter an attributed net profit of 4,290 million euros, more than 45 times higher than a year ago (94 million euros), when their sales fell due to the coronavirus pandemic, and due to extraordinary items.

Daimler, which published preliminary figures for the first quarter balance a week ago, reported this Friday that between January and March it had a turnover of 41,017 million euros (+10.2% compared to a year earlier), after the recovery of sales to 728,609 units (+ 13%).

The operating result improved to 5,748 million euros, more than nine times more or 832% more than a year ago (617 million euros), after recovering from the crisis due to the pandemic.

The CFO, Harald Wilhelm, said when presenting the figures that “sales, turnover and profit rose notably mainly due to the wind in favor of China”, the sale of models that give more profit, advantageous prices, and discipline cost.

“Following this promising start, we are very confident that we will make very rapid progress in sustainably improving our returns, while expanding our EV portfolio at the same time,” added Wilhelm.

Daimler had a free cash flow inflow into the automotive business of € 1.81 billion (outflow of € 2.3 billion in the first quarter of 2020) and has net liquidity in the automotive business of € 20.1 billion (9.3 billion of euros).

It kept investments in research and development at 2.4 billion euros.

Operating profit increased in the first quarter to € 4,078 million in the Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans passenger car and van division (€ 510 million), and in the Daimler Trucks & Buses division of trucks and buses, to € 1,041 million euros (247 million euros).

Read more

Operating profitability on sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans rose to 15.2% (2.2% in the first quarter of 2020) and that of Daimler Trucks & Buses, to 12% (2.8%) .

In mobility services, operating profit recovered to 744 million euros (58 million euros a year earlier due to the pandemic).

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans had until March costs for legal proceedings of 75 million euros and restructuring of 292 million euros.

In addition, the Star Brand division earned a windfall of € 604 million from the cellcentric joint venture, which it has set up with Volvo to produce batteries.

Volvo has paid Daimler 600 million euros for 50% of Daimler Truck Fuel Cell, which is now called cellcentric.

Daimler plans to close its spin-off into two independent companies, one car and van and the other truck and bus, later this year.

Preparations and the study phase for listing the new Daimler Truck on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange are going as planned and he hopes to do so before the end of this year.

Shareholders will vote at an extraordinary meeting in the fall on this spin-off and IPO.

Daimler expects sales, turnover and operating profit to rise in 2021 compared to 2020 figures.

The shortage of semiconductors, which has influenced sales in the first quarter, will also have an effect in the second quarter, although Daimler expects a recovery in the third and fourth quarters, while emphasizing that it is difficult to predict what will happen. .

(c) EFE Agency