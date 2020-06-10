The automotive industry is focused on hydrogen trucks, as they are emerging as drivers of sustainable mobility and economic driver in the future

Daimler Truck Fuel Cell GmbH & Co. KG. is the name of the new company that Daimler has created and in which all the activities related to the fuel cell will be concentrated, and which is run by Andreas Gorbach and Christian mohrdieck, CEOs of the new subsidiary.

Looking to mass produce hydrogen trucks, Daimler Trucks It has created the legal and organizational framework to achieve this, getting it right once again with the announcement of this new company.

However, said company has also formed a non-binding preliminary agreement with Volvo Group in April this year to establish a new joint venture for the development, production and marketing of fuel cell systems for heavy commercial vehicles and other applications such as stationary use.

According to the Motorpasión portal, Rolls-Royce and Daimler Truck plan to jointly develop fuel cell generators that serve as emission-free emergency power generators. Subsequently, Daimler Truck Fuel Cell will transition to this planned joint venture, with a 50/50 stake.

Both companies plan to begin serial production of heavy-duty long-haul heavy-duty fuel cell commercial vehicles in 2025.

“The fuel cell is a crucial solution for achieving zero emissions in long-haul heavy haulage trucks. We and our future joint venture partner, Volvo Group, are convinced of this, ”shared Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Daimler Truck.

