Daimler accelerates the shift to electric vehicles: medium

LONDON, Jun 17 (.) – Daimler AG will accelerate the launch of electric cars scheduled for the middle of this decade while phasing out fossil fuel versions as it renews its electrification strategy, Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

Many of the electric vehicle models the German automaker has planned for 2024 or 2025 will be brought forward one year and their fossil fuel equivalents will be phased out, the magazine reported, citing sources close to the matter.

According to the magazine, Daimler CEO Ola Källenius would like to announce the changes before the summer break.

A Daimler spokesman declined to comment on the report.

The Mercedes-Benz maker said in March that it would accelerate its switch to electric cars, but did not provide details of how quickly its line of cars will go electric.

Some automakers have announced concrete plans to go all-electric. Volvo, for example, expects all of its cars to be electric by 2030.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Nick Carey. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)