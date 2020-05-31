TheSpanish users have increased the daily use of their mobile phone by 2 hours and 18 minutesduring confinement from pre-coronavirus periods, according to a study by mobile phone company Wiko.

Thestudy reveals that 78.9% of Spaniards have increased their consumption during the health crisisand, among the main reasons for the increase, almost all of the respondents (92.3%) indicated the possibility of maintaining contact with family or friends.

By age ranges,young people between 18 and 24 years of age have increased their use the most, up to an average of 4 more hours a day, followed by the range of 25 to 34 years with an average increase of 3 hours and 17 minutes a day.

The report of the telephone company also reveals thatusers have turned to their mobile phone for updated informationon health alert (71.2%), looking for entertainment and distraction on social networks (67%) or listening to music (62.7%). In addition, they have also highlighted other reasons such as playing (57.9%), watching series or movies (40.7%), practicing sport (34.5%) or training in a new discipline (32.1%).

Specific,62.6% of the respondents have downloaded any application (app) during confinement,reason why the general average of download has been placed in 3.06 apps per person.

However, this percentageincreases in the case of the age group between 18 and 24 years, where more than 81% admit having downloaded an application in this period, which represents an average of 5.27 applications downloaded per person in this age bracket.

Among the most downloaded applications top the rankingplatforms to make video calls (28.4%), access games (23.9%), play sports (19.6%)and those that allow watching series or movies (18.9%).

On the other hand, the Wiko study reveals that 31.7% of Spaniards haveforwarded information “without being sure if it was a reliable source”(31.7%), while 41.6% have forwarded “only content from trusted contacts or official sources” and 26.6% have shared nothing.

