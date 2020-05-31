The study reveals that 78.9% of Spaniards have increased their consumption during the health crisis and, among the main reasons for the increase, almost all of those surveyed (92.3%) have indicated the possibility of maintaining contact with family or friends.

By age brackets, young people between 18 and 24 years of age have increased their use the most, up to an average of 4 hours more per day, followed by the 25 to 34-year bracket with an average increase of 3 hours and 17 minutes. up to date.

The report of the telephone company also reveals that users have turned to their mobile phones to obtain updated information on the health alert (71.2%), search for entertainment and distraction on social networks (67%) or listen to music ( 62.7%).

In addition, they have also highlighted other reasons such as playing (57.9%), watching series or movies (40.7%), practicing sport (34.5%) or training in a new discipline (32.1%).

Specifically, 62.6% of respondents have downloaded an application (app) during confinement, so the overall average download was 3.06 “apps” per person.

However, this percentage increases in the case of the age group between 18 and 24 years, where more than 81% admit having downloaded an application in this period, which represents an average of 5.27 applications downloaded per person in this section. old.

Among the most downloaded applications, platforms to make video calls (28.4%), access games (23.9%), play sports (19.6%) and those that allow you to watch series or movies (18.9) lead the ranking. %).

On the other hand, the Wiko study reveals that 31.7% of Spaniards have forwarded information “without being sure if it was a reliable source” (31.7%), while 41.6% have forwarded “only content from trusted contacts or official sources” and 26.6% did not share anything.

