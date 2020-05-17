More news

|



Society

Updated on Sunday May 17, 2020

The project, which could be carried out with a private contribution, in a property on Route 60, seeks to offer an entertainment space to the residents of the department, being a cultural alternative in times of pandemic.

The Municipality of Junín presented to the provincial government a special health protocol to enable the opening of a drive-in theater. The project, which could be carried out with a private contribution, in a property on Route 60, adjacent to the Water and Work Rotunda, in Los Barriales, seeks to offer an entertainment space to the residents of the department, being a cultural alternative in times of pandemic.

“Everything will be done under the strictest security standards. We depend on the authorization of the National Government at this stage of the quarantine. It is a private project with intervention from the Municipality. What we did was develop a protocol where we establish the rules to enter the drive-in theater, where not only films are going to be shown, but also recitals and plays, ”said Mayor Héctor Ruiz.

The project includes four people per vehicle, who can prove coexistence with each other, also taking into account the termination of the DNI. “Two people who do not live under the same roof may not enter the same vehicle,” said the communal chief.

“We raise the protocol to the provincial government, for its authorization and it is necessary to see if it can be ensured that all the preventive measures are complied with to make it concrete, “Ruiz concluded.

In this way, that sector of the department begins to strengthen as one of the most important at a tourist level. A few meters from where you plan to implement the drive-in theater, there is the property from where the balloon flights are made to get to know the department from the air and the tourist hostel that the Municipality will inaugurate once the social and preventive isolation ends.

Tags:

Comments

.