After four days of gradual reduction, Italy again registered on Saturday (2) an increase in the number of daily deaths. According to the Civil Defense, the country had 474 more deaths from the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 28,710.

In the previous balance, Italy accounted for 269 deaths in one day. Despite the new growth in the number of victims, the newspaper La Repubblica said that the number would be distorted considering that 282 deaths would have occurred in April and only reported today, which would reduce to 192 victims in the last 24 hours. To date, however, there is no confirmation on this information.

Regarding the absolute number of infected, the European nation has already registered 209,328 infections, with an increase of 1,900 new cases in one day.

The pace of new cases is also fluctuating. Altogether, there are 100,704 active cases – which do not consider the cured and the deaths – a reduction of 239 people. Yesterday (1st), in total numbers, there was a reduction of 608 patients without the disease.

In all, 79,914 people have recovered from the new coronavirus, 1,665 of whom have been cured in the past 24 hours.

In addition, there was a slowdown in the drop in the number of hospitalized people, who have mild or less severe symptoms. In total, there are 17,357 against 17,569 yesterday, which represents a reduction of 212. In the previous balance, 580 patients had left hospital centers or mandatory home isolation.

According to the Civil Defense, a slowdown was also recorded in the number of patients who left the intensive care unit. Today, 1,539 citizens left the ward, down from 39 in one day. Previous data pointed to 116.

The increase in the total number of coronavirus cases in Italy – a number that includes positives, victims and recoveries – in the last 24 hours is concentrated in Lombardy (+533), Piedmont (+495) and Emilia-Romagna (+206). There are regions where cases increase very little, such as Umbria (+1), Molise (+1) and Sardinia (+2). In the Lazio region, there are 84 new cases in 24 hours.

