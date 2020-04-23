Italy registered 464 new deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, a slight increase from 437 deaths the previous day, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the daily count of new infections dropped to 2,646, from 3,370 on Wednesday.

Health officials test Covid-19 at Cisliano gym in Italy 4/21/2020 REUTERS / Flavio Lo Scalzo

Photo: .

The total official death toll since the outbreak on February 21 is now 25,549, according to the agency, the largest in the world after the United States.

The total number of confirmed cases was 189,973, the third largest global number, behind the United States and Spain.

People currently registered as having the disease fell to 106,848, compared to 107,699 on Wednesday, a fourth consecutive daily decline.

There were 2,267 people in intensive care on Thursday against 2,384 on Wednesday, maintaining a long-term decline. Of those originally infected, 57,576 were declared recovered against 54,543 the previous day.

For the first time, the civil protection unit published data on how many people had been tested for the virus so far in Italy, putting the figure at 1.053 million, out of a population of around 60 million.

The agency had previously only released data on material collected to be tested. This is a much larger number – 1.5 million by Thursday – because many people are tested two or three times.

See too:

Initiative to help elderly people in remote areas of the city

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

