Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 333 on Monday from an increase of 260 the previous day, the Civil Protection Agency reported, but the daily count of new cases dropped to 1,739, from 2,324 on Sunday, represents the lowest daily number since March 10.

According to the agency, the total number of deaths in Italy since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak on February 21 is now 26,977, the second highest in the world, behind only the United States.

The number of confirmed cases is 199,414, the third largest in the world behind the United States and Spain.

People registered as having the disease fell from 106,103 to 105,813 on Sunday.

There were 1,956 people in intensive care on Monday against 2,009 on Sunday, maintaining a downward trend.

Of those originally infected, 66,624 were declared recovered, against 64,928 the previous day.

The agency said a total of 1,237 million people had already been tested for the virus, compared to 1,211 million until the previous day, in a population of about 60 million.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Sunday that, starting May 4, Italy will gradually suspend its quarantine imposed seven weeks ago to try to contain the epidemic.

