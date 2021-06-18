Daily mobile use affect your weight more than you think | Life

A related study in Korea reveals a possible association between excessive mobile use and the generation of poor eating habits. Specifically, the study was conducted with the participation of 53,000 adolescents.

A moderate daily use of your mobile can be negatively influencing both your diet and your weight. These are the conclusions of a new study that aimed to discover if there is a relationship between the use of smartphones and unhealthy eating habits in adolescents.

The study, conducted by Hannah Oh, an assistant professor at Korea University, analyzed the behavior of more than 53,000 Korean teenagers.

Teens who use their cell phones for more than 2 hours each day were found to be more likely to consume fast food rather than fruits or vegetables. Those who use their smartphones for more than 3 hours each day they tend to be overweight or obese.

Setting up a gym is not complicated, although there are some aspects that you must take into account. In this buying guide you will find the best materials and accessories.

Finally, teens who spend 5 or more hours a day hooked on their screens are more likely to use. carbonated drinks, fast food, chips and the like or instant noodles; All of these are harmful habits that alter weight and can negatively affect health.

Now, what are the specific causes of these harmful effects? What happens with the use of the mobile that encourages to eat in this way?

Oh explains that the way you use your smartphone may be the key. He believes that sedentary activities and “without much mental demand” such as chatting, playing, listening to music, watching videos or interacting on social networks, can indirectly cause obesity and bad habits because a) the person in question begins to eat unconsciously while using the mobile ( and fast food is more accessible in these situations) and b) the person wastes free time that could have been invested in physical activities.

What’s more, overexposure of ads about fast food in apps or digital spaces while browsing on the mobile can cause these bad habits.

The opposite is also valid: of the more than 53,000 study participants, Those who use their mobiles to search for information and compare it are more likely to adopt healthy eating habits.

“Today’s teens are digital natives,” Oh concludes for NewsWise. “They have grown up using devices like smartphones so they are more likely to be influenced by them. Efforts must be made to maximize the positive effects and reduce the negative ones of using mobile phones. “

Oh and the rest of the researchers warn that the conclusions of the study still do not have to be taken at face value. They believe that further research is needed to confirm theories and resolve other doubts such as If this toxic relationship with mobiles also applies to adults, and, if so, if it has the same impact.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Daniel Cáceres.