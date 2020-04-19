The coronavirus restrictions, in effect from March 22, will continue until at least May 15

NEW YORK.- The daily increase in deaths from coronavirus in New York state it fell for the first time in more than two weeks, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Saturday that the state is not ready to relax the closure of schools and businesses and the ban on meetings. However, for those looking for something to celebrate, state authorities are speeding up some bureaucratic red tape to get married: New Yorkers will be able to receive permits online and even marry via video during the pandemic.

The number of deceased newspapers by COVID-19 It was less than 550 in the state as hospitalizations continue to decline, Cuomo reported.

But the crisis is far from over: Hospitals still report almost 2,000 new patients with COVID-19 a day and older people’s homes remain “a breeding ground for viruses,” Cuomo said.

While the patient crowds have dipped a bit in emergency rooms, “that doesn’t mean we have happy days here again,” the Democratic governor said in a press release. “We are not at a point where we are going to reopen something immediately.”

The state recorded 540 deaths on Friday from the virus that causes the COVID-19, the lowest number since April 1.

Nearly 13,000 New Yorkers in total have died since the first case of coronavirus The state was reported on March 1, the governor added. The state total does not include more than 4,000 deaths in New York City that were attributed to the virus on death certificates, but were not confirmed by laboratory tests.

More than 2,700 people have lost their lives in New York nursing homes, more than in any other state.

Cuomo stressed that such facilities are under pressure in the face of staff shortages, illness and the fragility of residents.

For most people, the new coronavirus It causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that disappear within two to three weeks. In some cases, especially older adults and people with underlying health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

Many civil registry offices have been closed in the face of the health emergency, preventing couples from being able to obtain permits because the state requires fiancées to complete their applications in person.

Pro Cuomo will give the order to temporarily allow couples to submit applications remotely, their office said Saturday. The state will also authorize city and state officials to perform the weddings by video.

“There is no longer an excuse when the question about marriages arises. There is no excuse. They can do it for Zoom. Yes or no,” said the governor, with a chuckle.

Three days after announcing a $ 170 million plan to ensure that New York City residents have enough food amid job losses and confinement orders, authorities said the program is redoubling efforts.

The city government distributed nearly six million meals for free between March 16 and Friday night, an increase of 4.5 million meals until Wednesday’s announcement, according to newly-appointed program director Kathryn Garcia. She also serves as the city government’s health commissioner.

The city is also delivering 250,000 free meals a day to schools for those in need.