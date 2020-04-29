Spain recorded 325 deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, compared with 301 the previous day, but health officials said the epidemic was progressing favorably as the country is preparing for a gradual relief from the quarantine starting next week.

Spanish flag with mourning band on balcony in Ronda 28/04/2020

Photo: .

The total number of deaths from the virus increased by 453 to 24,275, the Ministry of Health reported, adding that additional cases occurred in previous days in the Galicia region.

The number of diagnosed cases rose by 2,144 on Tuesday, to 212,917, the second highest rate in the world after the United States, the ministry said.

“The evolution we are seeing is still very favorable and is in line with what we expected,” said the emergency health coordinator, Fernando Simón, at a news conference on Wednesday.

The daily death toll has fallen sharply from the 950 record set in early April.

Simón said that the reproduction or transmission rate of the virus, called the “R” rate, was below 1 in almost all areas of the country.

The country’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, announced on Tuesday a four-phase plan to suspend one of the most severe quarantines imposed in reaction to Covid-19 in Europe, which provides for the return to normality by the end of June.

