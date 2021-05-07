Daihatsu taft little d damd

We had already seen that the Japanese preparer had launched an accessory package called Little D to turn the Suzuki Jimny into a Land Rover Defender (only aesthetically, of course) and now decided to extend this series of accessories to suit the Daihatsu Taft.

They are not exactly the same accessories because although the measures are not so different (in fact in its Japanese version the Jimny has the same length as the Taft) their designs are. Anyway, Daihatsu Taft ‘Little D’ result makes its best impression of a scale Defender thanks to some keys.

Daihatsu Taft Little D

The black grille has a small oval emblem on the bottom sell (sound familiar?) But with the Little D name, black and gray bumper extends to the side and acts as the front wheel arch, also matching the rear ones. This is where there are fewer changes, using the same black finishes for the badges and bottom guard.

Daihatsu Taft Little D

The entire body of the Daihatsu Taft ‘Little D’ is painted in matt green and making one more reference to the Defender the side decals include the UK flag. The package is completed by the roof rack and a fabric-trimmed interior.

As we mentioned above, this Damd package for the Daihatsu Taft is purely aesthetic which is why under the engine is the same 658 cm3 turbo three-cylinder engine with 63 hp of power that allow you to remain in the category of Japanese kei cars.

Daihatsu Taft Little D