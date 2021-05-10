Dahua Technology Introduces Updated Version of WizMind to Improve AI Experience

Dahua Technology, a leading global provider of intelligent IoT services and solutions specialized in video, has just introduced a refined version of its WizMind series, offering a comprehensive product-oriented portfolio of projects and flexible artificial intelligence solutions focused on human technology, for vehicles, objects and thermal technology to facilitate the operation of vertical markets with an enhanced AI experience.

Human-related applications

By adapting certain top-notch AI algorithms and chips, WizMind’s enhanced human-assisted solution includes privacy protection 2.0, facial recognition 2.0, human video metadata 2.0, and other advanced artificial intelligence features to enable timely responses. to incidents, as well as providing accurate customer flow, crowd density, destination address, etc., to facilitate scaling up of business analysis. Privacy Protection, or Privacy Protection 2.0, offers additional occlusion options (irregular polygons, mosaics and color blocks) and allows exporting code according to certain specific objectives, which guarantees the security of privacy, both of people and of the places.

Vehicle Applications

The streamlined WizMind vehicle solution integrates ANPR, parking space management, vehicle metadata 2.0, and other technologies for various automotive-related situations. It can accurately detect and display parking status and the number of available parking spaces, as well as making it easy to overlay a variety of information on the vehicle snapshot. On the other hand, a dual PTZ system can even capture detailed images of vehicles in occlusion.

Applications for objects

One of the completely new features of the updated WizMind, Dahua’s object monitoring technology uses deep learning algorithms to detect up to six types of objects. It can effectively filter false alarms caused by interference and provide customers with accurate alarm information. With the link alarm connected to the manager, it can help the passenger find missing items or detect a blockage in the fire exit, thus reducing the loss of personal effects and increasing the level of security.

Thermal imaging applications

Dahua’s thermal imaging technology adopts the industry-leading thermal imaging sensor and excellent image processing algorithm to deliver 24/7 long-range surveillance performance. Thanks to its abnormal behavior detection applications, high precision alarms and other intelligent analysis functions executed with AI, it is ideal for airports, border security, infrastructure, fire prevention, etc.

The WizMind ecosystem

Dahua WizMind is compatible with various third-party platforms. Provides enough API so that it can be integrated with Dahua partner systems. Dahua DHOP allows third-party access to WizMind IPCs and thermal cameras, allowing flexible customization of in-camera functions.

The WizMind series boasts precise, reliable and comprehensive technical details based on artificial intelligence and offers high-end customized solutions that improve the comfort of users working on projects of traffic management, construction, retail, energy and many others. industries more.

* Product launch date may vary by country.

