‘Daggers in the Back’ will have two sequels on Netflix with Daniel Craig and Rian Johnson

Netflix has once again taken out the portfolio in search of a possible film franchise that will make us return to the platform from time to time. As reported by Deadline, the streaming platform has paid around 450 million dollars to acquire two sequels of ‘Daggers from the back’, the Rian Johnson hit that hit theaters in 2019 with Daniel Craig as the quirky investigator Benoit Blanc.

Both Johnson, who wrote the two new installments, and Craig will return in what is already considered one of the biggest cinematic deals of the streaming age. The first of the sequels will begin filming in Greece on June 28. It has not yet been announced who will accompany Benoit Blanc in these new cases, nor the tentative release date, nor whether Netflix will take it to theaters, albeit in a limited way. The first installment cost about $ 40 million and ended up grossing more than $ 300 million worldwide. It was nominated for an Oscar for best original screenplay.

450 million dollars ?!

But how is it possible that Netflix has paid such a figure for this whodunit and why has Lionsgate, the study that did the first, have passed it? It’s not really that I didn’t want her. Rian Johnson and producer Ram Bergman only sold the distribution rights to the first installment, so they could sell the sequels to the highest bidder.. In recent months, several platforms have tried to seize those rights, including Apple and Amazon, but it has been Netflix that has put the biggest check on the table. And what a check.

An expert explains to Variety that this figure can also serve as a mattress against a logical pay raise for Daniel Craig. The actor signed up for the first installment taking advantage of the gap left by Danny Boyle’s departure from the director’s position in ‘No Time to Die’, but the cache of the so far last performer to play James Bond for a sequel (and potential franchise) may not be covered with the moderate budget that the first ‘Daggers in the back’ had. The high budget of the sequels can also serve for Netflix to promote them wildly and make them an event, something that at the moment they are not achieving with their film premieres despite the good results of some of them in their early days.