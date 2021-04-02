‘Daggers in the back’: Jamie Lee Curtis jokes that the Thrombeys are not returning for the sequel

According to the North American media Deadline, Netflix would be closing a deal that would involve the disbursement of around 400 million dollars for the sequels of ‘Daggers in the back’, two films that would once again feature Rian Johnson as the director and the return of Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. This bet of the aforementioned streaming platform for the mystery saga that Johnson was already planning, is a setback for the big screen, but the guarantee that this filmmaker will have carte blanche to develop these next films however he wants.

Already at the beginning of last year, Lionsgate, home of the original film, claimed to have given the green light to a continuation of the proposal that At that time it was already close to 300 million dollars, a collection that ended up exceeding. This with a budget of around 40. Thus, in the face of such figures, the possibility of continuing with more deliveries would hardly remain in the drawer, Some upcoming productions that we now know will be written by Johnson, of course, who will once again ally himself with his trusted producer Ram Bergman.

Those who do not return, as already mentioned before this franchise development plan, are The Thrombey, the family that starred in the first installment from the hand of a handful of more than familiar faces. Among them a Jamie Lee Curtis who has never hidden his passion for the project, and what all the actors of the impressive cast led by Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette or Christopher Plummer enjoyed with the filming .

Doing therapy

Curtis, indirectly showing his enthusiasm, has released a post on Instagram with which he intends to end any rumor of a possible return of someone else from that original cast other than Craig. “To clear up any rumors, the Thrombey family is doing family therapy and the therapist has suggested they stay away from Benoit Blanc in the future. Linda was fine after sending her loafers-loving husband for a walk, sorry @donjohnson, and the others are looking for life. Apparently Ransom, after learning to knit in teal, has gotten into the knit sweater business. Joni Has A Vaginal Scented Bath Bomb And Walt Is Self Publishing His Memoirs. NONE of us will join Mr. Blanc in Greece [donde se ambientaría la segunda entrega]. As a spokesperson for the family, we wish the filmmakers all the best in their new adventure. “

Hopefully in the face of ‘Backstabbing 2’, Johnson can count with such a dedicated cast and with such a great humor like the one that made the original delivery so special.