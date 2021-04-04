Daggers in the back is now from Netflix And it will be a saga!

In the last hours Netflix announced the purchase of the film Daggers in the back, acclaimed film that starred Daniel Craig and Chris Evans. However, this is not all, as the production company hopes to manage the premiere of sequels for the story.

The acquisition of the rights to the film, as well as the creative arc, represented an expense of 450 million dollars for the streaming platform. You cannot expect less from this, as the cast that makes up the story guarantees much of a success.

And it is that the actors and actresses are not the only key pieces, but the first feature film was the product of the mind of Rian Johnson, who was also the fist behind the lyrics of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and who is expected to resume their place in the future of the project.

And this is where the news about Daggers from the back stops?

The answer is a resounding no, and unfortunately not everything is rosy. Jamie Lee Curtis, who was in the cast of the first part, will not renew for future staging, or at least not for now, will Netflix be able to convince her to continue in the Daggers franchise?

Award-winning Jamie Lee Curtis won’t be in backstabbing sequels

Just as the news of the transfer of rights arrived, Curtis’s departure was not the only thing that stood out, but the producer already plans to start filming, which will take place in Greece.

Very little is known about the argument of the new titles. However, the director commented that they will be quite disconnected from the first. The only recurring character is expected to be the detective Benoit blanc.

The estimated date of the beginning of the filming works of the second film will be at the end of June of the current year.

The mission will be to raise enough funds to justify the business. Will Johnson make it this time?