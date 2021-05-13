‘Daggers in the back 2’ would already be reuniting its star cast, with Dave Bautista and Edward Norton

The sequel to ‘Daggers in the Back’ has a hard time keeping up with the original film for many reasons. There are those not inconsiderable box office figures and the Oscar nomination in the category of Best Original Screenplay, but also a stellar cast more than impressive.

Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Christopher Plummer … and of course Daniel Craig made Rian Johnson’s proposal a mystery with a luxury cast. Now of course The second installment of what is already understood as a detective saga headed by Benoit Blanc, has to look for the beans to match such a great team.

Thus, according to several North American media, the machinery would have already been set in motion to search for the new research companions who will star alongside Craig in ‘Daggers in the back 2’, new incorporations among which would highlight Dave Bautista and Edward Norton. Deadline exclusively reports the signing of Bautista, a not too surprising choice if we consider that the new home of these films written and directed by Johnson, is Netflix. And it is that this streaming platform has just launched a film that has Bautista among its ranks, Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’, and it is already known how they are with their actors … The one that enters is usually for more than a collaboration.

The same US website has completed the information in this regard ensuring that, according to its sources, Edward Norton would also be part of the second installment, a film whose plot no details have been revealed, and which will feature Ram Bergman, Johnson’s regular collaborator, in production.

A dough

The news of these signings comes to us after the impressive amount of money that Netflix would have decided to shell out to become the home of the sequels of ‘Back Daggers’ was revealed. 469 million dollars would provide the aforementioned streaming platform for the next productions of the franchise, with the only condition that the budget of each one is around the 40 million that the original cost.

This would mean that Johnson, Craig and Bergman, would take a salary of more than 100 million dollars each for the whodunnit that are to come, cases that hopefully intrigue as much as Netflix’s strategy to amortize such an investment.