‘Daggers in the back 2’ signs Edward Norton

‘Back daggers 2‘tab a Edward Norton.Dave Bautista was the first addition. Filming will begin this summer and Netflix will release the film in 2022.

Benoit Blanc is no longer alone. Although the detective embodied by Daniel Craig in the first installment it was until now the only safe piece of ‘Back daggers 2‘, the proximity of the summer shooting has accelerated the confirmation of signings and, after the good news that the incorporation of the good of Dave Bautista, the next to join the party was Edward Norton. Of course, no clue about their characters is known.

With a budget of 40 million, ‘Daggers in the back‘managed to become one of the biggest hits of 2019, grossing more than $ 300 million at the international box office. The hilarious script of Rian Johnson, together with his brilliant directing work and a cast dedicated to the cause, they achieved the miracle of contextualizing in the present a story of Christie Agatha without actually adapting one of his works.

And like everything ‘Cluedo‘worth its salt, the film is full of details, signs, surprises and hidden secrets, the work of a filmmaker who had been on the trail of the perfect film for years and who, now that he must prepare the sequel, is faced with the blank page not without vertigo.

“It was crazy, because I went around the idea of ​​the first one for 10 years,” confesses good old Johnson in a statement echoed by Total Film. “With this one, I start with a blank page. It’s not really a sequel to ‘Backstabbing’. I need to come up with a title so I can stop calling it ‘The Backstabbing Sequel’ because it’s just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a whole new cast. “

New case, same Benoit Blanc, who could resist?

