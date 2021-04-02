‘Daggers in the back’ 2 and 3 will premiere on Netflix

Who is who in ‘Daggers in the back’? Review of ‘Daggers in the back’ Curiously, the first installment of this new saga can only be seen in Spain through Amazon Prime Video. The sequels will be on Netflix.

Netflix has outgrown its predictions due to the pandemic. His goals have been several years ahead and he has decided not to watch his bank account grow. After all, Disney +, Amazon or HBO Max is also investing heavily to dominate the streaming market.

In recent times it has become common to hear millionaire deals from the company but it is still shocking to see that, as EW assures, Netflix has bought the rights to ‘Back Daggers 2’ and ‘Back Daggers 3’ for nothing less than 400 million euros, double what it cost to produce ‘Tenet’. Let’s not forget, it is the long-awaited sequels by Rian Johnson around the character of Benoit Blanc, the detective played by Daniel Craig in the first film, with a choral cast headed by Ana de Armas. The fun format of Cluedo inspired by the adventures of Agatha Christie’s character Hercule Poirot has won over fans, although a sequel with different cases and casts is always an adventure that can go wrong at the box office if it is not hit. .

On Netflix it will be different, there is no doubt that the users of the platform will click on Friday night to see how Daniel Craig solves, more or less, a new crime. According to Deadline, Johnson has already written the two sequels and the first of them would begin to be produced in Greece this same month of June.

Of course, the Twitter account of the film was surprised after breaking the news.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

From Chris Evans’s sweater to Ana de Armas’s cup, to Christopher Plummer’s last great role, the 2019 original soon found a niche among fans, especially for a cast that was completed by Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon. Toni Collette or Lakeith Stanfield.

The truth is that both Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig (who has already said goodbye to Bond) commented during the promotional campaign how much fun they had together, and that they would be delighted to collaborate again. It seems, all according to EW, that his wish will be fulfilled. Of course, Netflix has not yet officially communicated it.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io