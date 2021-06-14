‘Daggers in the back 2’ adds a new signing

Charley GallayGetty Images

The ‘Outer Banks’ star will be in the next sequel with Daniel Craig and company It is the third project of the actress with Netflix

The upcoming ‘Knives Out 2’ continues to make good progress by adding even more names to its cast. The last one has been the rising star Madelyn cline has been cast in the upcoming sequel that will see Daniel Craig return as investigator Benoit Blanc, according to a report from Deadline.

Cline joins a cast of big names that has been building up over the past few months, starting with Dave Bautista of ‘Army of the Dead’ in early May. In the weeks after that announcement, the names of Edward Norton, Janelle monae, Kathryn hahn, Leslie odom jr. Y Kate hudson They have been sounding to participate in the sequel that currently does not have a confirmed official title.

This will mark Cline’s third project with Netflix. She has already been immersed in the teen drama series ‘Outer Banks’ with season 2 slated to premiere sometime this summer. She has also appeared in ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Boy Erased’ and ‘Vice Principals’, and is set to star in Blumhouse’s ‘Once Upon A Time in Staten Island’ by writer / director James DeMonaco alongside Frank Grillo, Naomi watts Y Bobby cannavale.

Netflix reportedly disbursed around 450 million to acquire the rights to ‘Back Daggers 2’ and ‘3’, although this deal also secured the return of both Craig and the director. Rian Johnson, which will also produce the sequels with his partner Ram bergman. The sequel will shoot in Greece and production will begin next month, although no other major plot details have been revealed so far.

Currently, the sequel does not have a fixed release date. We will have to wait anyway if there are more casting announcements.

