Daggers from the Back 2 adds a Wandavision star

Puñales por la Espalda 2 is already very close to getting down to business and they don’t stop adding stars to their cast. One of the protagonists of Wandavision joins the cast.

With filming about to begin, Netflix already puts all the meat on the grill to make the sequel to Daggers from the Back, one of his next hits. The addition of Edward Norton Y Dave Bautista to the cast, but they will not be the only stars to be part of the casting.

As is well known, the products of Marvel studios they have become a mine for the producers. It is almost certain that the actors and actresses who work for ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ are wanted by the big companies. They seek to have them in their ranks.

This is not the exception of said film, which has already added two former members of the UCM for the future of the saga (Norton and Bautista). But also, in the first installment they had Chris Evans (Captain America) as one of the protagonists.

But the eagerness to add celebrities from the Marvel Cinematic Universe it doesn’t stop there. Rian Johnson will have Kathryn hahn in the cast of the second film of his new franchise.

This actress comes from recently giving life to Agatha Harkness on Wandavision. The role of the manic villain served her to place herself in the pool of options of the large companies in the entertainment industry.

The news was given by the medium ComicBook, who spoke with the interpreter. She, along with the rest of the production, will have to be in Greece in the coming months, where the filming of the project will begin.

Kathryn hahn

Hahn is 47 years old and is recognized in Hollywood for his participation in romantic comedies. Among his most memorable films are: The dictator, How to lose a man in 10 days Y Bad moms.

It should be noted that her role as a witch in the Disney + series was not the first time she collaborated with Marvel, since she gave her voice for the character of Olivia octavius (Dr. Octopus) on Spider-Man: A New Universe.