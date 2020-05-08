At Cinemascomics we analyzed the Blu-Ray of Backstage, the film by Rian Johnson, critically acclaimed and public

In Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition in Blu-Ray of Back daggers, where the director loved and hated equally by Star Wars fans pays a unique tribute to Agatha Christie’s films, trying to solve a murder case that viewers will enjoy, which has been launched in an overflowing physical format. of extras.

From the acclaimed director and screenwriter Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) comes one of the movies that gave the most talk last year, Daggers in the Back, a delightfully entertaining film loaded with suspense, humor and talent galore. Choral cast full of renowned movie and television stars. She was nominated for an Oscar and a BAFTA award in the Best Original Screenplay category, as well as having three Golden Globe nominations, in the Best Musical or Comedy Film, Best Actor (Daniel Craig) and Best Actress ( Ana de Armas).

Back daggers invites you to solve a mysterious and rugged murder from your home, with its release on DVD and Blu-ray, as well as being available for rent and digital sale. The Entertainment One film is distributed in physical format by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment in our country.

In a brilliant and contemporary tribute to Agatha Christie and Alfred Hitchcock, Daggers in the back He introduces us to the prestigious mystery novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), who is found dead, in mysterious circumstances, in his mansion after celebrating his 85th birthday with his family. The incisive and elegant detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), who has been recruited anonymously to solve the murder, will begin an investigation into his family and his devoted domestic service. Blanc will delve into a web of false leads and interested lies to uncover the truth about Harlan’s death, where anyone had a motive for committing such a heinous crime.

Daggers in the back features a spectacular cast, including Golden Globe nominee Daniel Craig (No Time To Die), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Golden Globe nominee Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Globe nominee Golden Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Night), Toni Collette (The Sixth Sense), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Oscar nominee Michael Shannon (Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Golden Globe nominee Katherine Langford (For Thirteen Reasons), Noah Segan (Looper), Oscar winner Christopher Plummer (Beginners), Jaeden Martell (It. Chapter 2) and Frank Oz (The War of the Galaxies. Episode III: Revenge of the Sith).

The film is written, directed, and produced by Rian Johnson (Looper). The film has been produced by Ram Bergman and Tom Karnowski as executive producer. It has an approximate duration of 130 minutes and is rated as not recommended for children under 12 years.

The tape is shown in its Blu-Ray version with many extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. Blu-ray analysis of Daggers in the back It’s completely spoiler-free, in case you haven’t had a chance to see the movie yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Technical data:

DVD: Audio in English and Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1; Dolby Digital 2.0 English audio commentary. English subtitles for the deaf and Spanish. Audio of the additional content in English Dolby Digital 2.0. Subtitles for additional content in Spanish. Film in standard definition wide screen (1.85: 1). BLU-RAY: Audio in English Dolby Atmos; Spanish DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1; Dolby Digital 2.0 English audio commentary. English subtitles for the deaf and Spanish. Audio of the additional content in English Dolby Digital 2.0. Subtitles of the additional content in Spanish. High definition film in wide screen (1.85: 1).

Trailer:

Audio comments (130 minutes):

With screenwriter and director Rian Johnson, cinematographer Steve Yedlin, and actor Noah Segan. Only in English.

Rian Johnson’s comments for film (130 minutes):

Only in English.

Deleted scenes (5 minutes):

They can be played with Rian Johnson’s comments, although without Spanish subtitles.

Committing a murder: Premeditation: Inspiration and origin (12 minutes):

Rian Johnson confesses that he came up with the idea for the film a decade ago, and spent many years shaping it, until in January 2018, when Star Wars ended. Episode VII: The Last Jedi, he decided this was the next thing he was going to do. So, he thought it would be interesting to work on a detective movie. It also indicates that it took him six months to finish the script, once he got serious with him full time.

Lakeith Stanfield explains that she grew up with Peter Ustinov, Agatha Christie and Albert Finney in Murder on the Orient Express; and he loves the montage of the tape, where he also considers it to have Hitchcock influences. For her part, Katherine Langford comments that she is a big Sherlock Holmes fan, and she loves the precision behind the feature film by Rian Johnson, as well as the excitement of discovering the puzzle. In turn, the entire cast highlights the script and how much they liked reading it, especially due to their dry and sarcastic sense of humor.

Producer Ram Bergman indicates that thanks to the delay of the last James Bond tape, due to the abandonment of Danny Boyle, they were able to hire Daniel Craig.

Gathering the Suspects: The Cast (20 minutes):

Producer Ram Bergman comments that the idea was that as in all Agatha Christie films there is a stellar cast, they also wanted to have great actors. Thus, the first to join the project was Daniel Craig; And, to hire the rest, it helped that they were told if they could start filming in two weeks in Boston, because everyone had a gap in the schedule to shoot on that date, but if they proposed it in the long term, they would have their doubts, in case Perhaps some great producer was calling them to participate in a blockbuster. And, in this way, they went piece by piece, where the second to join was Michael Shannon.

To choose the cast, the director was looking for interpreters with whom he wanted to work and who were going to surprise him on paper, whom he had never seen do what the character demanded or who he would like to see doing that particular role.

Chris Evans explains that Rian Johnson told him that Ana de Armas showed a strength in her audition that not even the director anticipated when she wrote the character. Along with him, the rest of the cast is praised for the actress of Cuban and Spanish nationality.

Actor Christopher Plummer, who plays Harlan Thrombey, explains that he was captivated by the story as soon as he read the script, which was final and was not changed during filming, as it happens in most movies.

Dress to Kill: Costume Design (8 minutes):

Producer Ram Bergman explains how they chose Jenny Eagan as a costume designer, which indicates that when it comes to approaching her work, she always tries to read it from the audience’s perspective. Also, when she was hired there were still no hired interpreters, so it was like reading a book that would come to life for her. Thus, he had to differentiate the characters from each other, without appearing in disguise, exaggerating their style, but not in a blatant way.

Crime scene: production and design (13 minutes):

As for the house, they were looking for a murder mystery mansion, located in New England. Production designer David Crank says the script gave lots of detail, but also offered freedom to execute, giving him room to work and improvise. The house where they filmed was found in Massachusetts, just outside Boston. However, the scenes from the library were shot in another nearby mansion. And the areas or rooms that did not fit, they created from scratch in the recording studio.

In turn, the actual settings were enhanced by production designer David Crank, and also by set decorator David Schlesinger, who filled the house with incredible detail, according to the filmmaker. They continue talking that the cast made pineapple and the hours that did not roll were all together, like a family; in the kitchen, in the basement or wherever, except in the individual trailers that each had as a dressing room.

Visual clues: cinematography (12 minutes):

Daggers in the back It is the first movie since Brick to shoot at 1:85, because I wanted to use that image format again, given that I was looking to square the actors in that highest and most squared space. Rian Johnson loves celluloid, and producer Ram Bergman agrees that it was ideal for this film, since it was the detective genre and had no special effects. However, they explain that the director of photography, Steve Yedlin, preferred to shoot in digital, so after exposing him all the advantages that this technology offered, they ended up giving in and using the most current means. In addition, they have other curious details of the shooting, such as putting gel on the windows of the mansion, to create a night setting and to be able to shoot during the day the scenes that were supposed to be shot at night.

Gathering the Clues: Edition (13 minutes):

Editor Bob Ducsay believes that the way to edit a movie, as in the case of Star Wars. Episode VII: The Last Jedi, or Looper, is based in part on the style of the director, Rian Johnson. Due to the technical aspect of the narrative of this feature film, much of what is seen on screen has already been decided in the script. Thus, they eliminated some scenes to keep the rhythm, although the director thought they were fantastic.

They also explain that they made several montages, where they projected the film for friends and family, with unfinished versions, to see what worked and what didn’t. And for both Rian and Bob it was a shame they couldn’t have done the same with The Last Jedi.

Music of death: Music and sound (25 minutes):

Composer Nathan Johnson is the director’s cousin, and they have been making films together since they were 10 years old. He composed the soundtrack for Brick, The Brothers Bloom and Looper; where he did not collaborate in the delivery of Star Wars for obvious reasons, since that position was reserved for John Williams. The filmmaker loves Nathan who is very eclectic, in terms of his musical abilities, where each film they have worked on has a music that is very different from the others. In this tape, Rian Johnson highlights the soundtrack laden with strings, classical and orchestral, but still cheerful.

The composer remembers that his cousin kept repeating that he wanted it to be sharp, to look like a dagger, he urged him to be meticulous and biting with the melody. Thus, they opted for an orchestral soundtrack, but they did not want it to be a murky and abrupt sound. And for the composer, it was an honor and a privilege to go to Abbey Road to record it. On the other hand, they explain that the sound mix was done at the Skywalker Ranch, just like it was done with The Last Jedi.

Outcome: Who was it? (12 minutes):

Director of Daggers in the back He confesses his doubts about what he should show and how much to teach with the trailers, because in what tone selling the film was the most complicated. We also heard him promote the tape on the radio and talk about how he liked the first trailer that was released for the movie. Below, we see images of the preview in Los Angeles, on November 14, 2019, with the entire gala cast; And we also see the director indicating that he would love to do a sequel, again starring Daniel Craig.

Rian Johnson: Preparing for the Perfect Assassination (6 minutes):

The director and screenwriter explains that he began to write this script as he does with everyone, creating a structure and looking at it globally, where within the police genre it includes elements of Hitchcock’s cinema. It also explains how he plays with the viewer and the tracks he gives; as well as the fact that he focused primarily on making sure the details around the mystery worked, and that they did it cinematically as well.

Questions and answers with the director and the cast (42 minutes):

On November 14, 2019, in Westwood (California), after the screening of Daggers in the backThe director and the cast were answering the questions from the audience, including Jaeden Martell, Katherine Langford, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Ode to the murder mystery (2 minutes):

Trailer for the film, presented by Rian Johnson, in which he presents the possible culprits.

Check out the Thrombeys announcements:

Videos with promotional advertisements for the characters in the film. Graduates:

Real Estate Thrombey (1 minute). Editorial Blood in Wine (1 minute). Flame (1 minute).

Lastly, we hope you enjoy buying Puñales por la Espalda, now available to take home with you both on DVD and Blu-ray, as well as for digital rental and sale; and so you can see it as many times as you want, both in its original version and dubbed into Spanish.

Daggers in the back

Description: When the prestigious mystery novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead in his mansion after celebrating his 85th birthday, Detective Benoit Blanc, who has mysteriously been recruited to solve the matter, begins a whole hilarious investigation into the rest of the family. A network of false leads and interested lies will make this mystery ever more convoluted.

Edu16k

