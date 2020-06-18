Daga still does not agree with the treatment they give him in the Triple A and that is why he ‘threatened’ the company again.

It was through their social networks where the Mexican fighter indicated that if he does not defend the Latin American championship he will go elsewhere.

The forum where he would defend the title of the Tres Veces Estelar is Kaoz Lucha Libre, a company with which Daga collaborates.

“If Triple A doesn’t do something, I hope Kaoz is a platform on which to let me wager my belt. It does not matter if he is one of the lizards (new talents) or someone consecrated or one of those who call themselves legends. ”

If @luchalibreaaa doesn’t do something, I hope @kaozluchalibre is a platform on which to let me wager my belt. It does not matter if it is one of the lizards (new talents) or someone consecrated or one of those who call themselves legends. #eljefelostienepuestos – DAGGER (@Daga_wrestler) June 17, 2020

And is that Dagger almost he has not defended the Latin American title since he won it, therefore the insistence on his words.

HAD ALREADY ‘THREATENED’ TRIPLE A

In fact, it is not the first time that he says Triple A to let him defend the championship and even threatened the company with no longer appearing.

«No, I refuse to appear in Triple A if it is not to defend my title, exchange my fight for the Cruiserweight Championship or for the Megachampionship. It had to be said and it was said ».

Recall that Dagger became Latin American Champion by defeating Drago in War of the Titans Part 2.

That event marked the return of the former member of the Perros del Mal to the company after a long absence.

However, we must wait for Triple A returns to action and that will happen when the health contingency ends.

There is also the possibility that I will defend you in a closed door function, but since the Fight Fighter tournament they have not organized anything.

Can you imagine Daga in another company defending the Latin American Triple A championship?