One of the returns that we have asked for the most for years is that of everyone’s favorite robots, Daft PunkWell, since the launch of Random Access Memories in 2013 and after wiping out the Grammy Awards a year later, we don’t know anything about the French duo.

The vast majority had hopes that will set up a world tour in 2017 to blow our heads off like they did a decade earlier with the spectacular pyramid or putting out some special songAnd as we know that never happened. But apparently the future of the group is in the seventh art and by Dario Argento.

It turns out that in a recent talk that the Italian director had with the newspaper Reppublica, where he gave details about his next film Occhiali Neri (the first in almost eight years), said that Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo they were working on the original music for this tape.

At the interview, Argento mentioned that Daft Punk had approached him in a rather peculiar way, well they are fans (like us) of all his filmography and personally asked to collaborate: “They are my admirers, they know all my cinema. They found out from some French friends that I was shooting a new movie and called me to say, ‘We want to work with you.’ ”

According to the same source, Dario Argento would be waiting for the duo to send him the first songs inspired by this movie and they would visit him in Rome When it is safe to travel to that country to show your ideas.

Thus, Daft Punk would join a large list of legendary composers who have worked with the master of cinema giallo as Ennio Morriocone or Goblin And it would be his second job in the seventh art after composing the Tron: Legacy soundtrack.

With the whole coronavirus situation, Dario Argento had to stop the production of Occhiali NeriBecause filming was supposed to start in the first days of May. Now filming has been postponed until early September, when everything is expected to return to normal.

Without a doubt this would be one of the most interesting collaborations in the seventh art, with Daft Punk playing his great music and Argento that enormous vision he has to tell shocking stories. But while we have more information about this pair of geniuses, check out the documentary on Coachella below, where we saw the huge robot pyramid rise once more in the desert:

