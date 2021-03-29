Daft Punk Announces Separation

Daft Punk announces their separation 0:36

(CNN) – French electronic music duo Daft Punk have announced their separation, their publicist, Kathryn Frazier, told CNN on Monday.

Daft Punk, the robot-headed duo, released an eight-minute YouTube video titled Epilogue.

The clip shows the Grammy Award-winning duo walking through the desert and ends with one of them exploding.

Daft Punk has had several chart-topping albums with songs like “Get Lucky” and “One More Time.”

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, the members of Daft Punk met in high school in Paris. Together they briefly participated in a rock band called Darlin ‘and its name comes from a harsh criticism that group received for one of their songs that was described as “daft punky trash” (silly punk trash).

Their first world hit was “Da Funk” in 1995 and then with their debut album Homework, in 1997, they hit the dance music scene with “Around the World.”

Daft Punk is known for wearing robot helmets. They started wearing them in 2001, along with sparkly costumes. It was rare to see them in public without this outfit, as it became an integral part of the Daft Punk brand.

From Antonella Francini and Saskya Vandoorne from CNN in Paris