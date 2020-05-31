Mexico City,- The bronze medalist at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games, the springboard gymnast Dafne Carolina Navarro Loza, is motivated and excited to reach the Olympic Games, so she remains in good shape with constant training in her native Guadalajara.

It may interest you Benjamin “Cananea” Reyes won more than a thousand games with the Devils

View this post on Instagram Push yourself, because no one else is going to do it for you. . . . #tbt A post shared by Dafne Navarro (@dafnenavarrol) on May 6, 2020 at 3:57 pm PDT

“Getting to Tokyo is one of the goals that I have been pursuing for six or seven years. I know that I am very close to achieving it, I do not lose hope, nor do I look towards Tokyo; In this situation the only thing left for me is to be patient and stay strong.

#communicatedCONADE

Mexico in the Olympic Games of Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008. The country shone in the first summer jousts of the 21st century.

https://t.co/MkzlKhh3QN pic.twitter.com/QKqAzOHYg3 – CONADE (@CONADE) May 29, 2020

“I cannot train on the trampoline, but I keep working out with strength, flexibility and stretching routines, I am also in communication with my gym team, with whom I prepare the routines, and I am also working with my psychologist to control anxiety and the lack of sleep due to the situation, ”said the Bronze medalist in Saint Petersburg 2018.

#Stay at home

CONADE recommends that you not leave the house, we have options to exercise in the comfort of your home, find out on our microsite

https://t.co/V3QmsqIE45 pic.twitter.com/6PNblM2nFf – CONADE (@CONADE) May 30, 2020

To fulfill the Olympic dream, Navarro Loza has participated in the specialty World Cup series, which has brought her to number 13 in the classification ranking.

With information and photo from CONADE

HLG

You can’t miss Boxing returns to Las Vegas

Seven24.mx

The post Illusions Dafne Navarro to arrive at the Olympic event appeared first on Siete24.