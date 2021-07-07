Daff Hoffman defends himself from attacks for calling Ginny Hoffman a hypocrite

MEXICO CITY.

After Daff Hoffman, Ginny Hoffman’s niece, made public the abuse of which she was a victim in her childhood and called her aunt a hypocrite for not supporting her at that time, the young woman posted a message on social networks where she assured that she had not betrayed her family as some claimed.

Deciding to break the pact of silence in the family does not mean that we are treacherous or that we are in need of attention. Believing that enduring abuse and humiliation is loyalty in the family, made the world a place where violence is allowed and justified, seeing those who DO NOT tolerate it as ‘traitors’ or ‘in need of attention’ ‘fame’ etc. “

Daff claimed that past generations did not speak, They did not confront and did not denounce their abusers, so it is difficult for them to deal with those who now dare to speak out.

We are so used to victims not being able to raise their voices, set limits or defend themselves, always being the victim the one who must submissively keep quiet and seek psychological help as if something was broken in her and not in a society that has normalized these patterns and feel more empathy for the aggressor “

Daff also mentioned in his message supporting Ainara, who denounced her aunt YosStop for possession of child pornography, as well as Frida sofia.

Although not everything is a generational issue, the empathy and connection that many have towards the aggressor is something that we must analyze and reflect from the experience and education of people who believe that ending what normalizes and justifies violence is treason, despite the criticism and insults against those who fight to eradicate social patterns that continue to hurt women “

It is important to hold on to the idea that it is not treacherous or in need of attention who sets limits or seeks help. We refuse to see in the girls the crying of some adult women who had to resign themselves to living amid violence for fear of being judged “

Finally, Daff stressed that for all of the above it is difficult for a victim to dare to break these patterns.