The interpreter of “Gasoline” Daddy Yankee is very sad, crying for a great loss for a person who stole his heart.

It was through a video shared by the reggaeton player where the protagonist Jesse Reyes, a young woman who had cancer, appeared in one of the dand their video clips.

The song in which kings appears is titled “Me against you”In the audiovisual material, Reyes gave his best as a sign of professionalism and struggle.

“This #tbt is sad but at the same time special. Sad, because we got up with the news of your departure. Special, because of your legacy. You always waged war and never allowed #cancer to steal your identity. I will never forcefully forget that you sang … “Daddy Yankee shared.

The young woman stole the heart of the reggaetonero who, thanks to their desire to live He showed that despite having this disease, he always gave his all.

“Fly high to that place, where there is no pain, crying or suffering. Rest in peace and power next to the Lord.” JESSIE KINGS #YoContraTi #ModoDeGuerra @jezuki “Daddy Yankee concluded.

Jesse was diagnosed in 2017, she had thirty years and eager to live for what can be seen part of his fight summarized in the singer’s video, it is sad to think and remember the thousands of people who never stopped fighting but in the end ended up losing against the disease.

Despite the fact that the interpreter of “Calmly” She is an extremely successful celebrity, she does not neglect her humility and her willingness to help others as she has always demonstrated publicly and sometimes anonymously.

Some time ago he and his team will donate 100 electricity generators, as well as supplies and other essential items to those affected in southern Puerto Rico by the January 7 earthquake.

