Daddy Yankee: Premios Juventud 2021 will recognize the reggaeton player for his fight against child hunger

In the next edition of the Youth Awards 2021, the urban artist Daddy Yankee will receive the important award ‘Agent of Change’ for his incessant fight against child hunger, for which he has worked for many years.

The announcement was made official at a press conference this Thursday, June 24, by Univision, the television network that delivers the awards and produces the ceremony which will take place. at the Wastco Center of the University of Miami on July 22.

Ignacio Meyer, Senior Vice President of Music, Non-Fiction and Development at Univision, was in charge of delivering the speech where congratulated the singer’s performance, who constantly contributes to this type of action, mainly in Latin America and that they qualified as “exemplary”.

“His outstanding work on behalf of the most vulnerable, whether with Daddy’s House or his support of other campaigns, makes him a source of inspiration for our young people and he will be one of the recipients of this year’s prestigious ‘Agent of Change’ award. “, said the vice president.

Similarly, on the Twitter account of the Premios Juventud, the news was released about the recognition that will be awarded to the Puerto Rican for his hard altruistic work.

“A round of applause for the king of reggaeton! Daddy Yankee to be honored as Change Agent at Premios Juventud for his work as a philanthropist in favor of the most vulnerable with campaigns such as Daddy’s House and others ”, says the publication.

A round of applause for the king of reggaeton! 👏 @daddy_yankee will be honored as a Change Agent in #PremiosJuventud for his work as a philanthropist in favor of the most vulnerable with campaigns such as Daddy’s House and others. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WfrqDyv1Ry – Premios Juventud (@PremiosJuventud) June 23, 2021

And it is that being one of the most important figures of the international urban music movement, the artist has taken advantage of that position to help children who need it most, an action that is undoubtedly to be applauded.

By last, Yankee has nine nominations for the Premios Juventud this year, only surpassed by Camilo and Karol G, who have 12 each, and Maluma and J Balvin with 11.