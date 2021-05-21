Daddy Yankee leaves Pablo Motos speechless with his surprising physical change: “I have lost 25 kilos”

El hormiguero concluded its week with an interview with an international guest, Daddy Yankee, who connected by video call from his home in Puerto Rico with the Antena 3 program to talk about his new song, El pony.

“I grew up listening to that song and thought that one day I had to do a reggaeton versionn. It is a line where people can get to know me my jocular side, vacilón, to have a good time … it is also part of the illusion of music, “said the singer.

Pablo Motos wanted to highlight the impressive physical change of the guest –During the pandemic, she gained quite a few kilos-: “How much weight have you lost?” Yankee replied that “I have lost 25 kilos, which would be fifty-odd pounds, working hard”.

But he also commented on the sacrifices he had to make to achieve that big drop in weight: “What has cost me the most to give up is rice with beans from here, from Puerto Rico, and pizza. I am a vicious of that food”assured the Puerto Rican.

Daddy Yankee, in ‘El hormiguero’ Carlos Lopez Alvarez / ATRESMEDIA

Another curious fact that the presenter commented was that the artist hadn’t been to a supermarket for 15 years to do the shopping: “I have had the experience. It had been years since he had gone out to do the shopping, to do social activities … but with the mask he went unnoticed among the people and I really enjoyed that. “

Motos wanted to know what was the first thing Yankee bought: “I bought a lot of fruit and I was crazy to get my hands on ice cream, but he had to be calm. I took things for my diet. “

The guest triumphs all over the world with his music, and the Valencian asked him: “In your neighborhood, as a child, you used to play what you would do if you had a million dollars: What did you answer?”, And the Puerto Rican replied that “The first thing you say is to buy a house for your old woman, and that was the first thing I did, so that I could live calmly. It’s the dream of any kid in the neighborhood. “

Despite being one of the great representatives of reggaeton, Yankee has as one of its main references to Michael Jackson: “His greatest influence on me is in the way he made the video clips, they were always spectacular, so when I go to make a new one I think about what he would do, “acknowledged the singer.