Daddy Yankee launches Puerto Rico-inspired flavored soft drink

According to the company, it is the first time he has teamed up with a Puerto Rican artist and the second time he has created a new flavor, after “Sprite LeBron’s Mix,” made with basketball superstar LeBron James.

Describing him as the “perfect partner” to have created an exclusive flavor, Michelle Serrano, beverage brand manager, assured that Daddy Yankee presents this tropical blend “with the same intensity of our original lemon-lime formula that quenches thirst with a perfect tropical twist for this summer. “

The can, for its part, is designed and inspired by Daddy Yankee’s career of more than 25 years, and in which elements such as his initials, his autograph and an “emoji” from his song “Problema” are highlighted. this year.