Daddy Yankee is consolidated for the third time as the Composer of the year – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

The urban music singer-songwriter Daddy Yankee won the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) Composer of the Year award yesterday.

The Puerto Rican artist became the top winner in the history of this organization.

Thus, Raymond Luis Ayala, the first name of Daddy Yankee, has already achieved 42 ASCAP awards, thanks to the votes of his colleagues in the music industry.

The also called Big Boss of reggaeton received the awards for composer-artist of the year in 2019 and 2017.

In this 2021, the song of the year for ASCAP is Tusa, the success of Karol G and Nicky Minaj written by Keityn and Juan Camilo Vargas Vásquez.

In addition to Daddy Yankee, Jhay Cortes, Keytin and Vargas received several ASCAP awards, while as the publisher of the year the company Sony Music Publishing was awarded for successful songs such as Tusa, Caballero and La santa, among others.

The winners were announced at the beginning of three days of virtual sessions, conducted by Colombian artist Farina, in which ASCAP will celebrate composers of music in Spanish published from the United States.

On Monday night, a virtual concert was broadcast on the social networks of the organization with performances by the winning composers Danny Ocean, Elena Rose and Vibarco.

From this Tuesday until Thursday, presentations, messages and special videos of the winners will be broadcast, which also include Marc Anthony, Farruko, Génesis Nesi Ríos, Nío García, Jowell & Randy, Tempo and Joss Favela.

In fact, Favela, José Luis Roma, José Ángel del Villar and Mario Ernesto Martínez are the winners who have achieved great successes in Mexican music. And the first one was recognized with Natti Natasha, Romeo Santos and Raphy Piña for the song Best of Me.

“We are so excited to honor your incredible achievements last year at this edition of our ASCAP Latin Music Awards. We will once again unite in spirit and solidarity. Starting today, we welcome your fans from around the world to Please join us and celebrate your successes, “ASCAP Chairman and Chairman Paul Williams said during the announcements.