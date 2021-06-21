Dad will spend 8 years in prison for groping his daughter in Morelos

MORELOS

After the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office, through its Specialized Unit for Sexual Crimes and Family Violence, provided the elements that prove the responsibility of Candide “N” in the crime of aggravated sexual abuse, a Court of Prosecution issued a conviction against the male.

In relation to the facts, on March 17, 2018 the minor then 14 year old victim, was in his room inside his home, located in the Juan Morales neighborhood in the municipality of Yecapixtla, in the company of his father, identified as Cándido.

The man entered the room and made sexual touching to the noble parts of the adolescent, who tried to leave but the aggressor prevented him, telling him not to talk to anyone about what happened since it would be his secret.

As a result of the above, the victim fled her home, being found in the early morning by public security officials in the zócalo of the city of Cuautla, to whom she commented on what happened, transferring her to the facilities of the Eastern Regional Prosecutor’s Office, where made his complaint to the specialized Public Ministry Agent, who integrated the investigation folder, obtaining an arrest warrant, which was completed by elements of the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC).

At the Oral Trial hearing, when the evidence provided by the social representation was assessed, a Trial Court issued a conviction against Cándido “N” for the crime of aggravated sexual abuse, imposing a penalty of eight years in prison. and the amount of 50 thousand pesos was set as payment for repairing the damage.

jcs