Dad shows a photo of his children and goes viral for supporting the talent of each one

No doubt the love our parents show us It is very large and on many occasions it can overcome great challenges and obstacles of all kinds. Now we will tell the story of Felipe, a man who went viral because of the love he has for his children and how proud he is of them.

Felipe Ontiveros He shared on his Facebook account a series of photographs in which he shows his children, this caused him the admiration of more than one on the network.

And it is that their three children have completely different talents from each other: a boxer, a drag and a dancer.

For those who have any doubts, I will always support my three loves, I support them equally my boxer, my drag diva Leandra Rose and my favorite dancer, unconditional support from the ontiveros team, ” the man wrote on Facebook

Immediately this publication went viral and generated dozens of positive comments towards his children and the position that the father takes regarding their talents.

So far the publication has been shared more than 21 thousand times and has thousands of reactions.

The love that have our parents towards us you will never find barriers.

