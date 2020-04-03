The home office has many advantages for workers, but it can also provoke funny moments like the one this reporter lived

By: Web Writing

Before him coronavirusMany people have been forced to do remote work, better known as’home office‘, as a preventive measure.

This type of work has infinite advantages; however, it can also cause funny moments that later go viral.

An example was carried out by the reporter Jessica Lang, who was broadcasting for a United States newscast.

From her kitchen, the journalist explained the correct way to wash her hands before the coronavirus, when surprisingly the young woman’s father entered without a shirt.

The moment was shared by Jessica herself on her Twitter account, becoming viral immediately.

“Work from home, it will be fine, they said,” Lang wrote.